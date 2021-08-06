Listen to Tinashe's '333' f/ Jeremih, Buddy, Kaash Paige, and More

Inspired by her personal journey to enlightenment, Tinashe crafted her fifth studio album in the hopes of achieving some clarity. That album, 333, has finally arrived.

The genre-bending project sports features from Jeremih, Kaash Paige, Buddy, Kaytranada, and more. Its release was followed by both a tour announcement and a live-stream announcement. The 333 Tour will kick off in September and will feature a sprawling creative production created for at-home fans in collaboration with Moment House. The tour boasts 22 dates, with stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Boston.

The release of 333 comes after the singer accused Jack Harlow on Twitter of replacing her feature with an appearance by Chris Brown on Harlow’s song “Already Best Friends,” which appeared on his debut That’s What They All Say. Tinashe’s claim was noteworthy because of a public falling out she experienced with the R&B singer a few years ago. The feud kicked off after Tinashe unfollowed Brown on Instagram when he made light of Kehlani’s alleged suicide attempt. Brown rebuked the unfollow on social media. “Notice that I’m not the one asking to get on anyone’s record,” he wrote, “this is them thinking they are standing up for something.”

Fans speculated that the track Breezy was referring to was “Player,” which Tinashe recorded with the singer back in 2015. But she admitted in an interview a year later that it was actually the label’s idea to put Brown on the song. “It was really the label,” she told ET Canada. “It wasn’t me.”

Listen to 333 below:

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok