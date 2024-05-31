LISTEN: Texas A&M's Schlossnagle on potential Texas clash, UT softball's Joley Mitchell

With a potential in-state showdown with Texas looming at the College Station Regional, Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle joins the On Second Thought podcast to discuss the buildup and the full-time resumption of an age-old rivalry.

The Horns, seeded third, open against No. 2 Louisiana. The Aggies open against Grambling.

Texas softball player Joley Mitchell stops in to recap the epic super regional win over Texas A&M and Thursday’s Women’s College World Series opener against Stanford.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Podcast: A&M coach Schlossnagle on potential Texas showdown