Listen: Sounds like Nick Foles has play-calling issues with Matt Nagy

Brian Griese doesn’t have many chances to get in words during Monday Night Football with Louis Riddick’s nonstop analysis. However, the former quarterback delivered some incredible information during the fourth quarter of the Rams’ romp over the Bears.

It was the best sound bite of the night.

Griese said while speaking with Nick Foles on Sunday, the Bears’ quarterback indicated Coach Matt Nagy sends in plays and has no idea they won’t work because of the time needed to execute.

Give a listen:

Brian Griese on Nick Foles telling him Nagy sends in play call and Foles already knows the play won't work because he won't have enough time after snap.





The Bears’ offense was stifled against the Rams and it is remarkable they are 5-2 with its mediocrity. Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky at QB earlier in the year. The Super Bowl MVP with the Philadelphia Eagles was under siege all night in Los Angeles and was taking hit after hit.

If Chicago hopes to have a playoff season, coach and quarterback need to get on the same page.