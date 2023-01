ABC News

Among those killed in the "horrific massacre" Monday morning were a 16-year-old mom and a 10-month-old baby, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters. Authorities believe the shooters stood on top of the teenager and fired rounds into her head, Boudreaux said at a news conference Tuesday. The other slain victims were ages 19, 49 and 52, as well as a 72-year-old grandmother, who was sleeping in her bed, Boudreaux said at the news conference.