LISTEN: Saints Wire Podcast reviews one final mock draft, Day 1 predictions

Episode 30 of the Saints Wire Podcast is live, hosted weekly by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) and myself, Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr). You can subscribe for new episodes on Apple Podcasts or your podcast app of choice, and catch up on past episodes in the playlist embedded below.

This week we’re reviewing one last Saints mock draft before the 2021 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday night; I teamed up with our contributors Maddy Hudak and Kade Kistner for a seven round mock to take our best shot at how the draft might play out over the next few days, which you can read here. Ryan and I also got into our final predictions for the Saints in the first round. Listen in: