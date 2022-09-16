LISTEN: Saints Wire podcast previews big-time Week 2 game vs. Buccaneers

The Saints Wire Podcast is back for 2022, hosted again by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG) with Saints Wire managing editor John Sigler (@john_siglerr). You can subscribe for new episodes released each Thursday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your podcast service of choice.

This week we’re recapping the New Orleans Saints’ dramatic Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons before previewing Week 2’s high-stakes kickoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An early lead in the NFC South standings is on the line, but this could also be a highly symbolic victory for Jameis Winston in suiting up against the team that gave up on him and ended his 2021 season with an injury. Get up to speed:

