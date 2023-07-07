Listen: What will it take to make Rutgers football a bowl program in 2024?

Rutgers football made the transition to the Big Ten in 2014 and is still faced with a steep learning curve. It is understandable given that Rutgers was joining what might be the top conference in college football.

And it means that Rutgers, now almost a decade removed, is still very much in a building mode in the Big Ten.

What will it take for Rutgers to be competitive in the Big Ten? That was the conversation between Rutgers Wire‘s Kristian Dyer and Matt Zemek, who covers USC over at Trojans Wire. Given that USC will be transitioning to the Big Ten in 2024, it is certainly an on-point conversation for both programs.

Take a listen to the podcast between Dyer and Zemek as Rutgers is analyzed both on the field and in terms of recruiting progress:

.@KristianRDyer of @RutgersWire told us Schiano doesn’t think he can remake Rutgers overnight. He knows from experience. https://t.co/uEVqZT0dlS — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) July 5, 2023

Schiano is certainly aided by the fact that he has successfully built Rutgers one other time during his previous stint at the program. Then in the Big East, the Scarlet Knights perhaps faced an easier task towards being competitive.

Playing in the Big Ten’s Eastern Division, arguably the toughest division in college football, Rutgers has a difficult battle for sure. But Schiano has made the program more competitive over the past three years and could be closer to bowl eligibility then when he took over.

