Listen: Previewing the Jags vs. Seahawks on ‘Crunch time and Sports Talk’

This Sunday the Jacksonville Jaguars will take the field against the Seattle Seahawks in an attempt to try and string two consecutive wins together. Like their last game against Miami, Sunday’s matchup is another winnable one where the Jags should have plenty of confidence in their chances as Russell Wilson will miss the game.

To preview the game a little early Jags Wire joined Steve Tannen of CBS Sports Radio 95.3 via the “Crunch time and Sports Talk” show. Among the specific topics discussed were Urban Meyer’s roller coaster start with the team, Trevor Lawrence’s development, Josh Allen’s recent resurgence, the Jags’ mindset coming into the game, and more.

To listen to the full segment, simply check out the link below and follow Tannen for Seahawks new heading into the game.