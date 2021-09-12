Listen: How Penn State Jesse Luketa’s pick-six sounded vs Ball State

Penn State’s defense once again helped to set the tone for a win in Week 2 against Ball State. The Nittany Lions saw contributions from all over the field on defense, including from Jesse Luketa. Luketa has been thrown in a couple of different assignments to start the year as Penn State looks to figure a few roster spots out, and he has handled that dual responsibility just fine.

On Saturday, Luketa turned in one of the more athletic plays of the day with an interception and a return for a touchdown. Here’s how the play sounded to those watching on TV…

HOUSE CALL ☎️@PennStateFball snags the INT and takes it all the way! pic.twitter.com/oC9gNwGOVi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021

O course, Penn State fans want to know how the play sounded on radio with the voice of Penn State athletics Steve jones at the microphone…

Penn State is now 2-0 on the season and preparing for a top 25 battle with the Auburn Tigers on Saturday in front of the Whiteout at Beaver Stadium on ABC Saturday Night Football.

