Listen Now! UCF an underdog heading to Oklahoma. An expert on each team breaks down the game

One has to wonder how UCF might be faring in its first season in the Big 12 had Dillon Gabriel remained at the school to play quarterback.

The Knights are 3-3 on the season, but 0-3 in the Big 12, leaving them in the cellar.

Gabriel, in his second year with Oklahoma after three at UCF, has the Sooners 6-0 and 3-0 in Big 12 play. He will be playing his former team Saturday at noon in Norman, Oklahoma.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks.

Prior to the bye, UCF got shellacked 51-22 by Kansas while Oklahoma got a huge win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry, 34-30.

The Sooners, ranked No. 6 in the country, come in heavy 18-point favorites.

Many questions plague UCF.

The biggest surrounds quarterback John Rhys-Plumlee. He started the Kansas game after missing three games with a knee injury, but he bowed out after three series because his knee didn’t feel right.

That left Timmy McClain to steward the team. However, it was the defense that really got smashed. It couldn’t stop the superior run game of Kansas.

On the latest episode of “The *State* Florida Sports Podcast,” I welcome in a USA Today Network beat writer for each team.

Ryan Aber joins me from the Oklahoman while Chris Boyle is here from the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

We’ll discuss Gabriel's improvement from last year and what this game means for him as he plays against his former team.

"Last year there were several opportunities where he could have thrown the ball away. Instead, he held onto it too long and took sacks," Ryan says during the podcast. "He's making downfield throws a whole lot better this year, as well as avoiding those costly sacks and just performing better overall."

We’ll also find out how Rhys-Plumlee is doing and if the Knights have any hopes of pulling off the upset.

“John Rhys-Plumlee should be healthier. Gus Malzahn spoke (Monday) and said that he's closer to 100%," Chris says during the podcast. "The bye week certainly came at the right time for his knee to get a little bit more right and for him to feel more comfortable on it post the meniscus injury that he suffered against Boise State.

"So, if he's able to run and be a bit more effective with his legs, I think that definitely gives them more of a puncher's chance in this game."

In addition, we’ll break down the defense for both teams.

Oklahoma’s defense was talked about as a weakness of the team until they beat Texas.

And UCF’s defense has struggled in Big 12 play, giving up 44 points to Kansas State, 36 to Baylor, including a 26-point fourth quarter, and 51 to Kansas.

The two reporters will also have the chance to ask each other questions about each other’s team they cover.

Sure, the odds are stacked up against UCF, but anything can happen in college football.

