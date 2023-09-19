Listen Now! UCF opens Big 12 conference play at Kansas State. Two experts break it down.

UCF couldn’t have picked a tougher time to play its first in-conference Big 12 game.They’re on the road.At night.At 2022 Big 12 champion Kansas State.

And they're breaking in a new starting QB.The Wildcats lost a wild game to Missouri last weekend, so they’re going to be angry, motivated and have no interest in being a Wikipedia footnote for being the first in-conference opponent to lose to UCF in its first Big 12 game.

Also, listen to this podcast! Florida State Seminoles look to snap long losing streak against Clemson Tigers

Sep 16, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Timmy McClain (9) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Villanova Wildcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State's home base of Bill Snyder Family Stadium holds 50,000 fans.The game will be televised on FS1 at 8 p.m.It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be fun.On a new episode of "The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast," powered by the USA Today Network, I welcome in two guests, Arne Green of the Topeka Capital-Journal, and Chris Boyle of the Daytona Beach News Journal.They’ll give you the best breakdown of this game anywhere in the country.How will Kansas State rebound after a demoralizing loss? They were ranked No. 14 but collapsed in the fourth quarter after being ahead most of the game. They are no longer ranked.

"It's a fairly veteran team and there were three losses before the bowl game last year, and in each one they bounced back and played really well," Green says during the podcast. "They don't seem to be a team to panic in those situations."How will new UCF quarterback Timmy McClain fare against a tougher competition after cruising in his first start last week against Villanova? He had 321 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-14 win.

"This is a guy that started nine games as true freshman for USF, so he's played in some tough environments," Chris says during the podcast. "He almost beat UCF head-to-head in his last start there. Then he played at BYU. So it's not going to be an unfamiliar setting for him. It's just about getting accustomed to the game speed and and you know, getting in rhythm with those receivers early."And what will this game mean for the winner and the loser?

If you're wondering about another UCF footnote, when they began play in the AAC in 2013, the Knights' first in-conference game was against Memphis. UCF won 24-17. The Knights finished 13-1 that season with a stunning upset of No. 6 Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl.It should be an entertaining beginning to UCF’s Big 12 journey.

If you're a fan of UCF or Kansas State, or just love college football, you have to give us a listen.

Find out why tens of thousands of fans have checked us out why our journalists give you the best sports breakdowns in the state.

We can be downloaded wherever you listen to podcasts, or simply type in “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast” into your favorite search engine. We also can be found on any of the 17 USA TODAY-Network Florida websites.

If you like it, you can check out previous shows, which feature current and former professional athletes and coaches, as well as our stable of journalists who cover beats and write columns, all of whom have a tie to the Sunshine State.

Contact Walters at twalters@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Podcast breaks down UCF's first Big 12 conference game vs. Kansas State