Listen Now! UCF is finally in a Power 5 conference; will they prove they belong this year?

UCF is the second-largest public university by enrollment in the United States, with 68,442 at last count.

Only Texas A&M boasts more students.

The university’s alumni base has blossomed over the past three decades, so it’s not surprising the school’s athletic prowess has improved greatly, as well.

UCF became a Division I-A program in 1996, introducing them to the challenging world of big-time football.

Now, they ratchet things up a notch after officially become a member of the Big 12 at the beginning of July.

Gus Malzahn will lead UCF into its first season of UCF competition.

Yes, UCF declared itself national champions after an undefeated 2017 season, but now they’re in a whole new stratosphere of regular-season competition.

How well positioned are the Knights as they head into their first season of Big 12 football?

And how will their other athletic programs fare inside a much more competitive atmosphere?

To help answer some of these questions and more, “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” powered by the USA Today Network, welcomes back Chris Boyle of the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Chris began covering UCF full-time before the 2022 football season, and he’s been breaking down all aspects of the team, from returning players to recruiting to schedule, as UCF gears up to begin its first season of Big 12 competition.

Chris will break down the offense, which returns key players like QB John Rhys-Plumlee, running back RJ Harvey and wide receiver Javon Baker.

"The one question for me is just gonna be consistency for Plumlee as a passer against upper level competition," Boyle says during the podcast. "He didn't really fare well in the three games they played against power five teams last year."

He’ll discuss how well the defense will match up against the Big 12’s power programs. They return sacks leader Tre’mon Morris Brash and tackles leader Jason Johnson, among others.

"The front six should be really good," Boyle says. "They bring back virtually their entire defensive line."

And he’ll share his expertise on other subjects, such as recruiting, NIL and what’s next for other athletic programs, such as basketball.

"Men's basketball in the Big 12 is truly among the best in the country and UCF has not faired particularly well, even in conference play in the AAC, so there's going to be a huge learning curve," Boyle says.

UCF has joined Florida, Florida State and Miami to create a Big 4 in football in the state. Now it’s time to prove they belong.

If you like UCF, college football, or just interesting storylines, this is the podcast for you.

Join the tens of thousands that have downloaded us and find out why we give you the best sports breakdowns in the state.

We can be downloaded wherever you listen to podcasts, or simply type in “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast” into your favorite search engine. We also can be found on any of the 17 USA TODAY-Network Florida websites.

If you like it, you can check out previous shows, which feature current and former professional athletes and coaches, as well as our stable of journalists who cover beats and write columns, all of whom have a tie to the Sunshine State.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Podcast looks at UCF football, other sports as member of Big 12