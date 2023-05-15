Listen Now! NASCAR's All-Star race arrives with new format, historical venue in 2023

NASCAR’s All-Star race has always been a bit different.

The format has changed from year to year, and this year’s May 21 event is no different.

However, it seems to be more simplified than last year’s four-stage race.

For 2023, it will be 200 laps with a competition break at or around the halfway point.

Seems simple enough, right?

A general view of fans during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

So, who comes in as a favorite to win the $1 million prize?

Who's even in the race?

And how does one qualify for the NASCAR All-Star race?

To answer these questions and more, we welcome in Daytona Beach News-Journal NASCAR reporters Ryan Pritt and Ken Willis to the latest episode of “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” powered by the USA TODAY Network.

Ryan and Ken are two of the foremost experts in auto racing, putting out a weekly NASCAR page that is shared across our USA TODAY Network.

They’ll provide the best breakdown of the All-Star race that you’ll find anywhere.

This year there will be a venue change.

After two years at Texas Motor Speedway, it moves to North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina, a historical track that hasn't seen NASCAR action in nearly three decades.

"Man, this is gonna be really cool," Ryan says during the podcast. "You mention the historic aspects of this track — 93 Cup series races were held on this track. Richard Petty won 15 times. The last time that a Cup series car was on the track at North Wilkesboro, Jeff Gordon won Sept. 29, 1996. So, right in the midst of the Bill Clinton administration."

North Wilkesboro is 75 years old and is just .625 of a mile long.

Ken and Ryan also discuss the placement of the race on the competitive calendar.

From its inception in 1985 through 2019, the All-Star race was annually held in May.

In 2020, the pandemic forced the race to be held in July. In 2021, it was held in June.

Last year, it returned to its late May timeframe, with Ryan Blaney winning.

Kyle Larson won in 2019 and 2021, with Chase Elliott sandwiched in there in 2020.

Aside from the All-Star race, Ken and Ryan will break down what’s happened so far in the 2023 NASCAR season, who they see as the favorite to win the Cup title and whether or not Ross Chastain is working his way into being one of NASCAR’s great villains.

"You know, the risk of running up front, being in the top 10, being in the top three or four most weeks and for much of the race is pretty new to (Chastain) still," Ken says during the podcast. "He might have been this way all along, but we didn't know it because he was back there running for 15th or 25th place."

The discussion on Chastain also brings up a hypothetical question after his dustup a few weeks back with Noah Gragson: If you took all of today's current NASCAR drivers and put them in a wrestling ring, who would win an over-the-top-rope battle royal?

We all give takes on that.

If you’re a racing fan, you have to give it a listen.

