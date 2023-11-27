Listen Now! FSU looks to lock up undefeated season against Louisville in ACC title game

Win and they’re in right?

Right?

Maybe not.

You can never tell what the College Football Playoff selection committee is going to do.

If Florida State can defeat Louisville in the ACC championship game Saturday to wrap up an undefeated season, the Seminoles seem like a lock to get into the four-team playoff.

Yet, there are scenarios where the Seminoles might get left out.

Why?

Mainly because without quarterback Jordan Travis, who was lost to a leg injury against North Alabama two weeks ago, the committee may not choose to give FSU a shot at a title because they don’t believe they have a chance to win it.

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) waves to fans as he leaves the field after the team's win over Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

You’d have to think if Georgia defeats Alabama in the SEC title game, Washington beats Oregon in the Pac-12 title game, and Michigan beats Iowa in the Big Ten title game, Florida State would have to get in.

You’d have four undefeated conference champions.

Yet, here’s where it gets muddled. If Alabama wins a close game against the Bulldogs, could the committee take Georgia over Florida State, accepting two one-loss SEC teams.

If Michigan loses to Iowa, would a one-loss Michigan or one-loss Ohio State get the nod?

Could a one-loss Big 12 champ Texas get consideration?

Any scenario where an undefeated Florida State doesn’t get in would be a miscarriage of justice. Yet, it could happen.

But first, Florida State has to defeat Louisville in Prime Time on Saturday to set the wheels in motion.

On this week’s “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” powered by the USA Today Network, Louisville beat writer Alexis Cubit of the Louisville Courier-Journal and Seminoles beat writer Ehsan Kassim of the Tallahassee Democrat break down the ACC title game and why they think the team they cover will win the game.

Ehsan will talk about the performance of quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who came in to replace Travis and led the Seminoles to victory over their in-state rival, the Florida Gators, this past weekend.

"It was what kind of what I expected. I was pleasantly surprised he didn't throw any interceptions or fumble it, but I wasn't expecting a 300-yard, four touchdown performance from him," Ehsan says during the podcast. "It was his first meaningful start in years and that came at The Swamp. He's been in the system for four years, but it's a different speed, to play in a game when the game matters."

He’ll also give his take as to whether he thinks the CFP selection committee could freeze out Florida State.

"An undefeated ACC champion has to be a lock for a spot," he says without hesitation. "You're just saying the regular season does not matter at that point if they don't."

Alexis will talk about what happened with Louisville, which lost to its in-state rival Kentucky this past weekend.

"They had two big turnovers and gave up a lot of big plays on defense, which is uncharacteristic," Alexis said. "It just seemed like they ran out of gas. You know, the first half, they kind of kept it close, had the 10-7 lead and then they just gave up a ton of points there in the second half."

She’ll also tell us why she thinks the Cardinals can defeat the Seminoles.

"I think the defensive line, you have to start there because they do have so many talented guys on that side and they've been able to rotate a lot more as a season has gone on, so that sticks out to me," Alexis said. "This offense is very balanced, especially when it can get clicking right away."

That, and so much more.

