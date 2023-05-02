Listen Now! How did the Dolphins do in the 2023 NFL Draft? Hal Habib gives his opinion

The Miami Dolphins watched 27 teams have fun on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In fact, Houston, Seattle, Philadelphia and Detroit thought the first round was so nice that they’d pick twice.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins had to wait until Day 2 to join in on the fun, along with Cleveland, San Francisco, Denver and the L.A. Rams.

When they did, the Dolphins selected cornerback Cam Smith of South Carolina with the 51st pick.

Following Smith, they only had three more picks, and they stood pat, selecting at the spots for which they were assigned with no trades or deals.

How do these four pieces fit in with the Dolphins?

And will any of them have an immediate impact?

Hal Habib, columnist and reporter for the Palm Beach Post, joins "The *State" of Florida Sports Podcast" to give his take on how the Dolphins did.

A look at the Bucs draft: How did the Buccaneers do in the 2023 NFL Draft? Ira Kaufman gives his opinion

A look at the Jaguars 2023 draft: How did the Jaguars do in the 2023 NFL Draft? Gene Frenette gives his opinion

Pre-draft Dolphins podcast: Dolphins have four 2023 NFL Draft picks, 2nd year in a row none in first round

