Listen Now! How did the Buccaneers do in the 2023 NFL Draft? Ira Kaufman gives his opinion

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the 2023 NFL Draft with nine selections.

When it was all said and done, they selected eight players after a bit of wheeling and dealing by general manager Jason Licht.

With the No. 19 pick, the Buccaneers chose defensive lineman Calijia Kancey.

Ira Kaufman, longtime Tampa Tribune Bucs reporter now with JoeBucsFan.com, joins "The *State" of Florida Sports Podcast" to give his take on how the Buccaneers did.

