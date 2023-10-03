Listen Now! Checking in on Gators, Seminoles, Hurricanes and Knights college football

With UCF playing its first season in the Big 12, the state of Florida has four Power 5 programs for the first time.

Each is having varying levels of success this year.

Miami and Florida State are both 4-0 and are coming off bye weeks.

Florida is 3-2 after getting handled by Kentucky in Lexington.

And UCF is 3-2 and is still seeking its first Big 12 win after blowing a large lead and losing to Baylor at the Bounce House this past weekend.

This upcoming weekend, Florida State hosts Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m..

The Gators are playing Vanderbilt in Gainesville at 4 p.m.

UCF heads to Lawrence to take on Kansas at 4 p.m.

And Miami hosts Georgia Tech at 8 p.m.

On this week’s episode of “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” powered by the USA Today Network, I welcome in four experts, one on each team, as we near the halfway point of the season.

For the Gators, I welcome in reporter Kevin Brockway of the Gainesville Sun.

Kevin gives his prognosis of the Gators after a disappointing showing against Kentucky.

"Kentucky stacked the box. (Florida) took a few shots downfield, but I feel like probably not enough given how Kentucky was playing them, and that certainly was an issue of contention with fans this week," Kevin says during the podcast. "I think fans are very down right now on Billy Napier's play calling and this conservative approach."

For UCF, its Chris Boyle of the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

Chris updates us on how the Knights are still seeking that first Big 12 win and what went wrong against Baylor.

"What happened is anything and everything possible to lose a football game," Chfris says on the podcast of the Knights' 29-point lead collapse. "They couldn't lengthen drives and bleed the clock just to give themselves an easier way of finishing the game."

For the Seminoles, it’s beat writer Jack Williams of the Tallahassee Democrat.

Jack will tell us how FSU has been able to win despite struggles against teams like Boston College and Clemson.

"The two major things that really stood out were, from the offense, mainly the rushing game. ... (Trey Benson) really hasn't had one of those big time Trey Benson plays that he has had in the past. So that's a big thing that they've been focused on in the bye," Jack says during the podcast. "The second thing was being able to convert on third down. Florida State is toward the bottom of the national rankings from the NCAA when it comes to third down conversions."

And for the Hurricanes, I welcome back the voice of Miami athletics, Joe Zagacki.

Joe will inform us as to how Miami and Tyler Van Dyke have been able to turn things around after a disappointing 2022 season, and it starts in one place.

"Miami has not had this kind of offensive line probably in 20 years with the size, the strength, the physicality, the experience," Joe says during the podcast.

