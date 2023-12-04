Listen Now! Breaking down all nine of Florida high school football state title games

While more than 480 high school football teams in the state of Florida are home this weekend watching “Die Hard” or “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 18 teams will be vying for one of nine FHSAA state titles at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

Champions will be crowned in four Metro classifications, four Suburban classifications and one Rural classification. Games take place Thursday through Saturday with three games each day.

On this week’s “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” the USA Today Network state of Florida recruiting reporter, Jon Santucci, will join us to break down each game.

Jon has been covering games all season, ranking teams by classification each week and talking to players, coaches and experts to be the most informed high school football mind in the state.

Latrison Lane of Cocoa gets past Chris Henry and Elijah Townes of Dunnellon and goes 30 yards for a touchdown in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

The games are as follow:

Rural

No. 1 Hawthorne (12-0) vs. No. 2 Madison County (10-1), Thursday, 8 p.m.

Suburban

1S: No. 2 Cardinal Mooney (11-2) vs. No. 4 Trinity Catholic (6-7), Friday, 10 a.m.

2S: No. 1 Cocoa (13-1) vs. No. 2 Bradford (14-0), Friday, 8 p.m.

3S: No. 1 St. Augustine (13-0) vs. No. 2 Mainland (13-1), Thursday, 3 p.m.

4S: No. 2 Venice (12-2) vs. No. 4 Lakeland (11-3), Saturday, 8 p.m.

Metro

1M: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna (13-0) vs. No. 2 Clearwater Central Catholic (13-0), Thursday, 10 a.m.

2M: No. 1 Norland (14-0) vs. No. 3 Berkeley Prep (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.

3M: No. 1 St. Thomas Aquinas (13-1) vs. No. 2 Homestead (12-1), Saturday, 3 p.m.

4M: No. 1 Columbus (12-2) vs. No. 3 Mandarin (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.

We’ll also discuss potential changes the FHSAA may make before the 2024 football season.

