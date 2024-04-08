Listen Now! The 2024 Florida Gators spring football game has arrived. Here's what to know

If Florida Gators fans think the 2020s have been rough for the football team, then they didn’t see what happened with the team in the 1940s.

The Gators didn’t have a winning season. They had two 5-5 seasons, and the rest were sub.-500 efforts. Heck, they didn’t even field a team in 1943.

I imagine the War had something to do with that.

So far this decade, the Gators only have one winning season, and that was in 2020 when they were 8-4. They’ve had three losing seasons since (6-7, 6-7, 5-7).

They didn’t make a bowl game in 2023.

Yet, when it comes to the Gators, hope springs eternal.

And it all start with the Orange and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 13, in The Swamp.

After much anticipation, Gators fans will get a glimpse of what they hope will be another quarterback savior – DJ Lagway.

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) and Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) looks to throw during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

The five-star prospect is still raw and isn’t expected to start right away — the job still remains with sixth-year player Graham Mertz — but you can be sure if the Gators struggle early in 2024, the calls will get louder for Lagway to get in the game.

The calls also could get louder against head coach Billy Napier if the Gators struggle.

The third-year coach has been trying to rebuild the struggling program, but the challenges of the transfer portal and NIL have made things tricky.

On this week’s “The *State* of Florida Sports Podcast,” Gainesville Sun columnist David Whitley is the guest, and he has plenty to say about this year’s squad.

He’ll tell us what we should be watching for during this weekend’s Orange and Blue game.

“It's hard to draw firm conclusions from a spring game. Last year the defense looked really good, they were blitzing all over the place and got a lot of sacks and the offensive line looked terrible," David says during the podcast. "And so, that sort of turned to being half prophetic, is that the offensive line was pretty much, well, let's just put it nice and say not up to par last year, that had its issues, but the defense turned into just a tire-slash-dumpster fire train derailment of historic proportions."

He’ll give you his thoughts on the decision to start the experienced Graham Mertz over the hot prospect Lagway.

“The fact is that (Lagway) is one of these kids that should be getting measured for his tuxedo to go to the prom this year," David said. "And you know, you just can't expect somebody like that to come in and grasp a college passing system and make that jump right away and be able to run the offense as it has to be.

"So it's as one person put it, in their quarterback room, he said Mertz is taking Calculus and Lagway is taking Pre-algebra."

He’ll talk about other prospects to watch in the spring game, inclduing son of former Gatros star Earnest Graham, Myles Graham.

“He's not just a player, he's a personality,” David said. "He bleeds orange and blue, the old cliché, but it's true because of his dad."

And he’ll also touch on the transfer portal, Billy Napier’s future and the unfortunate situation with Trevor Etienne, who transferred out of Gainesville to go to Georgia and promptly got arrested and charged with DUI.

