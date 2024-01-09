Listen to Michigan football radio call as Wolverines win first national championship since 1997

For the first time since the 1997 season, Michigan football is the national champion. For the first time since 1948, the Wolverines are undisputed.

Jim Harbaugh and Co. polished off an undefeated 15-0 season on Monday with a dominant 34-13 victory over No. 2 Washington. With that, the team's wild 2023 college football season comes with the Wolverines as the only remaining undefeated team in all of college football.

This 2023 title will be remembered for generations in Ann Arbor, especially considering the trials that surrounded this team in the wake of sign-stealing allegations and the fact it came over a quarter-century after Michigan's most recent title.

The joy was captured in the game's closing moments via the team's radio call from Doug Karsch, Jon Jansen and Jason Avant.

Michigan radio official ending to the game pic.twitter.com/ALnns1HBMy — Tony McMahon (@TMcMahon402) January 9, 2024

The nature of Monday's ending didn't lead to as epic of a call as the Wolverines' Rose Bowl win over Alabama, but it nonetheless was a culminating moment. Devastating losses in the College Football Playoff semifinals in the previous two seasons made the breakthrough championship win even sweeter, especially after the Wolverines withstood two three-game suspensions of Jim Harbaugh and ended the season with four straight ranked victories.

