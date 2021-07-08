Listen: Lions Wire joins Locked On Lions to talk WRs, Stafford and more

The Locked On Lions podcast and host Matt Dery graciously invited me to join Wednesday’s episode to talk about some various Lions topics.

Among the areas of discussion on the show:

The newfound national love for Matthew Stafford and if it’s justifiable for the new Rams QB or just a negative reflection on the Lions

What happens with the Lions meager receiving corps

Should the Lions pursue Patriots WR N’Keal Harry?

Catching up with the drama around the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers

The weird fluffing up of Lions backup QB Tim Boyle by Packers fans and media does not pass the sniff test of what we saw earlier this offseason

The podcast is available via any of the podcast aggregation services out there as well.