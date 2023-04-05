Listen: LB Anthony Walker Jr. believes team has everything it needs to win

For the third offseason in a row, the Cleveland Browns signed veteran linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. to a one-year deal. Appearing on the Ken Carmen Show with Anthony Lima, Walker said that he believes this team has everything it needs to be successful in 2023 if they show up and do their jobs.

He went on to say if they execute and do what they should there’s no telling where the team could go in 2023. The veteran leader and team captain was solely missed last year after his injury and during free agency, several players lobbied for the team to bring him back. Listen to the full interview with Walker by clicking here.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire