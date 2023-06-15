Listen: Kevin Stefanski excited to coach Deshaun Watson this season

While appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, the head coach of the Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski talked about going into a full season with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback. He spoke about the things he saw from Watson in the final six games of 2022 and off-season workouts this year.

He talked about seeing flashes of the elite talent that Watson is in the position. He would go on to talk about being excited about what this offense could be with Watson at the helm. This will be the first time for Stefanski that he finally has elite talent at the sport’s most important position.

🗣️ Kevin Stefanski “There were some glimpses of elite quarterback play… I’m excited.” The @Browns head coach told us what he saw from @deshaunwatson briefly last season and how it’s been so far this offseason:#NFL #Browns @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/PaB0jvc2HZ — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire