Listen: The Jurgen Klopp Story on BBC Sounds

[BBC]

Jurgen Klopp is the smiling, bear-hugging coach who leaves Liverpool having led the club to eight trophies - including winning the Champions League and a first Premier League title.

But what do you know about his Black Forest roots, and his journey from second division footballer to managerial master?

Sportsworld's John Bennett takes you to Klopp's home village of Glatten, to Mainz where he was a player for a decade, then tasted promotion and relegation as a manager - and to Dortmund where he won trophies, became a celebrity and had a pop song written in his honour.

Hear from school friends, players, executives and fans about how he developed his coaching philosophy, his big personality, his gifts as an orator and the man-management skills that set him apart from many of his peers.

This award-winning programme is the comprehensive back story of one of the most revered coaches of modern times - and it has now been updated to include Klopp's nine years at Anfield and the legacy he leaves in Liverpool.

