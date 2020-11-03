LISTEN: Jets Wire talks Avery Williamson trade to Steelers on ‘Breakfast With Benz’

The Jets recently traded linebacker Avery Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round pick.
With Williamson departing a winless team for an undefeated team, Jets Wire’s Gary Phillips joined the Tribune-Review’s Tim Benz on the “Breakfast With Benz” podcast on Tuesday. The two discussed how Williamson will fit in with Pittsburgh, the state of the Jets and what happened during Le’Veon Bell’s time in New York.
Take a listen!
https://jetswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/66/2020/11/Williamsonjetswire.mp3