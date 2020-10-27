Listen: Jerry Jones snaps at radio hosts, apologizes

Barry Werner

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does a weekly radio spot. No surprise the 78-year-old titan is in a sour mood these days with his team 2-5 and giving up points by the gallon.

So, on his appearance, Jones took umbrage with a question asked and snapped at the hosts:


Jones is still backing his first-year coach Mike McCarthy.



Of course, he feels bad for the fans. Sure he does.



Social media had some fun.