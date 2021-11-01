LISTEN: How Jahan Dotson’s direct snap TD vs Ohio State sounded on TV and radio

Penn State put up a valiant effort on the road against Ohio State in Week 9, but ultimately the effort came up short of snapping a losing streak. But the game provided glimpses of a creative offensive approach that was desperately needed to keep up with the Buckeyes and would have been beneficial the week before in the nine-overtime loss to Illinois.

Jahan Dotson taking a direct snap for a touchdown was one of the key moments that showed Penn State was not going to be put away by the Buckeyes. Dotson took a direct snap with Penn State knocking on the doorstep of the end zone. After getting a key block from Tyler Warran, Dotson reached for the end zone for what would end up being a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.

Here is how Chris Fowler called the play in the heat of the moment on the ABC broadcast…

JAHAN DOTSON WILDCAT TD 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZIOR3PApyO — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 31, 2021

An here is how the voice of the Nittany Lions, Steve Jones, called the moment on the Penn State radio network…

The play call was a brilliant one by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. Penn State had become used to running plays in these situations through Tyler Warren, a third-string tight end with quarterback experience in high school, but this was the first time Penn State snapped the ball directly to Dotson and used Warren as a blocker.

The play did need to be given the Big Ten instant replay review treatment to confirm the score, and it did.

Ohio State did answer on the ensuing drive with a big play to start the drive before having to settle for a field goal to regain the lead. Ohio State never really looked back too much, although Penn State hung around and forced the Buckeyes to keep making plays.

Dotson and Penn State look to snap their three-game losing streak this week with another road game at Maryland. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.