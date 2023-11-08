LISTEN: The Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast will get you ready for playoff action

Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast

The regular season has come and gone, and the postseason is finally here for the 2023 high school football season.

Welcome to Season 6, Episode 13 of the Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast with Dan DeLuca, Dustin Levy, and Alex Martin.

More: FHSAA football playoff brackets: Bishop Verot, First Baptist, Golden Gate secure top seeds

We'll get you ready for the playoff games being played on Thursday and Friday of this week. Class 1S is off, but we've got a handful of matchups in Class 4S, 3S, and 2S that are being played.

Entering this week, Levy still holds the outright lead with a 95-21 record, while DeLuca is 92-24. Martin is 91-25.

Every Wednesday, the podcast can be downloaded starting at noon on Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud or you can listen at news-press.com and naplesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Listen to the Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast ahead of 2023 playoff games