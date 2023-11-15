LISTEN: The Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast will get you ready for regional semifinals

Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast

We're in the thick of the postseason, as teams aim to advance in the postseason in their respective classes.

Welcome to Season 6, Episode 14 of the Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast with Dustin Levy, Ed Reed, and Alex Martin.

Top Games: Here is our list of the best Southwest Florida high school football games played this season?

We'll get you ready for the playoff games being played this week. Class 1S is back in action, and we've got a handful of matchups in each class that are being played, headlined by Dunbar and Golden Gate as well as Port Charlotte in Naples in Class 3S-Region 4.

Entering this week, Levy still holds the outright lead with a 104-22 record, while Martin and Dan DeLuca are both 100-26. Reed has a 17-3 record.

Every Wednesday, the podcast can be downloaded starting at noon on Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud or you can listen at news-press.com and naplesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Listen to the Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast ahead of 2023 playoff semis