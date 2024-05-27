Listen to IndyCar Radio's call of the final lap of 2024 Indy 500, Josef Newgarden's win

While the local TV blackout was eventually lifted for Sunday's Indianapolis 500, so many racing fans in Central Indiana have grown accustomed to listening to the race on the radio.

And the IndyCar Radio team of Chris Denari, Mark Jaynes, Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young did an amazing job bringing the action on the track to life for the radio listener.

Here's their call from Sunday's thrilling finish as Josef Newgarden passed Pato O'Ward in Turn 3 on the final lap to secure his back-to-back Indy 500 victories.

