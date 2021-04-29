LISTEN: ESPN podcast on what Richard Sherman can teach about NFL draft

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
Looking for something to listen to ahead of the start of the 2021 NFL draft? How about a recap of how former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman became the 25th cornerback selected in the 2011 NFL draft.

Below is the audio and episode summary for the ESPN Daily podcast hosted by Pablo Torre and guest ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth. Give it a listen!

Episode Summary: The Seattle Seahawks drafted Richard Sherman with the 154th pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, behind 24 other cornerbacks. Ten years later, Sherman is still punishing the league for letting him fall that far, and created a legacy that will one day send him to Canton. But what did everyone miss when they were evaluating Sherman in 2011? And why didn’t they see his potential? On the day of the 2021 NFL Draft, Domonique Foxworth explains what Richard Sherman, the prospect, can teach us about what we’ll see during these next three days of drafting…and everything we won’t.

