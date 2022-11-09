Listen: Detroit Lions Podcast breaks down the win over the Packers

The latest edition of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon celebrates and analyzes the important Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Everything about the game, from the fantastic performances by Kerby Joseph and Jerry Jacobs in the secondary to the iffy play of the Lions offense, gets covered in this one. We also touch upon the troubles for the Packers and why this game–and Aaron Rdogers’ reaction to it–could have long-range consequences for Green Bay.

One of the hot topics was a discussion on the concept of fourth-down aggressiveness versus the play-calling choices in those situations.

The episode is now available to stream via YouTube or an audio-only version of the show should be ready to roll with your favorite podcast provider.

