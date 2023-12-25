Listen: Dan Miller calls the Lions game-clinching INT

Dan Miller has been the radio voice of the Detroit Lions for a long time. Like the fans, he’s suffered through a lot of losing football over the years.

So who better to call the team’s first division title in 30 years than Miller? The longtime broadcaster and iconic voice couldn’t hide his excitement when Ifeatu Melifonwu picked off the Minnesota Vikings’ last-gasp pass to seal Detroit’s 30-24 victory on Christmas Eve.

The Lions shared Miller’s play-by-play call of the clinching interception, Detroit’s fourth of the afternoon.

