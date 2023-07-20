LISTEN: ‘College 12-Pack’ previews the upcoming Pac-12 football season

The college football offseason is finally winding down with training camps set to begin for most teams in a couple of weeks. Each major conference has hosted or is about to host its media day/days and there are plenty of tangible topics to discuss.

As for the Pac-12, which holds its media day on Friday, this upcoming season has a different vibe to it with both USC and UCLA set for their final years in the conference. Beyond that, we’re waiting on commissioner George Kliavkoff to announce a media rights deal that could lead to Colorado and other Pac-12 schools departing for greener pastures.

Other storylines to watch include Deion Sanders’ first season leading the Buffs, Washington’s juggernaut offense, Caleb Williams’ search for another Heisman and Utah’s attempt at a Pac-12 title three-peat.

All of that and more was examined by College Wire network senior editor Patrick Conn and LSU Tigers Wire managing editor Tyler Nettuno in a recent Pac-12 preview episode of the ‘College 12-Pack’ podcast:

