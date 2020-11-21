Listen: Coach Matt Rhule discusses Panthers’ QB conundrum vs. Lions

The Panthers might have to make a change at quarterback this week due to a minor knee injury for starter Teddy Bridgewater.

Coach Matt Rhule was a guest on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Friday night and talked about his team’s QB conundrum going into their Week 11 game against the Lions. He seems hopeful that Bridgewater will be able to play but is proud of the reps that backups P.J. Walker and Will Grier put in during practice.

