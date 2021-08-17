Listen in to Chase Briscoe’s team radio in final laps at the Indianapolis Road Course
Drop in on the No. 14 team's radio at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course as Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin tangle in the closing laps of the race.
NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the media after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis about Chase Briscoe turning Denny Hamlin in the final laps.
Tony Stewart talks with Chase Briscoe after the late-race incident between Briscoe and Denny Hamlin that cost Hamlin the win at Indianapolis.
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...
If he knew he had been penalized, Chase Briscoe said he would have backed off before knocking Denny Hamlin from the lead on the final restart at Indy.
Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks and Dylan 'Mamba' Smith join Alex Weaver on Backseat Drivers to debate the controversy in the final laps at the Indy Road Course.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway is again cruel to Denny Hamlin, who sees another chance to win go away late in the race.
A new era was ushered in at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when AJ Allmendinger won the NASCAR Cup Series' first race on the road course.
