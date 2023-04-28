Listen to Bijan Robinson’s draft call from the Atlanta Falcons

Texas running back Bijan Robinson’s NFL dreams came true on Thursday night.

Robinson was rated one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class regardless of position by the majority of analysts. Taking into consideration Robinson’s generational talent, it wasn’t necessarily surprising to see the former Longhorn taken off of the board within the top-10 picks.

In many NFL mock drafts leading up to Thursday, Robinson was projected anywhere from the No. 8 to the No. 21 pick. However, Atlanta expressed shortly after the first round that Robinson was their guy all along.

The Falcons fielded trade offers to move back when they were on the clock, but did not feel the risk of missing out on Robinson was worth it.

“We loved [Robinson] and we said, ‘if we go back this many spots and pick up another pick and risk losing him, is that worth it or not?’ That’s what you have to weigh out and we didn’t think it was,” Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot said.

Here’s the moment Robinson learned his NFL dream became reality.

