How to listen to Auburn football this season

Nothing beats a Saturday listening to Auburn Sports Network’s all-day coverage of Auburn Tigers football in the fall.

This season’s lineup within the Auburn Sports Network changes slightly, as Andy Burcham will be joined by former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell in the color analyst’s chair.  Campbell replaces Stan White after he served in the role since 2001.

Another former Tiger joins the crew this season as well. Former Auburn linebacker Will Herring joins Ronnie Brown as a sideline reporter, which brings another perspective to the broadcast.

Weekly coverage of Auburn football from Auburn Sports Network begins Thursday nights at 6 p.m. CT for Tiger Talk. Andy Burcham and Brad Law will be joined weekly by head coach Hugh Freeze and other in-season coaches to preview the weekend’s action.

Gameday coverage begins with the Tiger Tailgate Show three hours before kickoff and will end with postgame interviews with players and coaches. From beginning to end, Auburn Sports Network provides seven hours of coverage on football game days.

Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.

Abbeville

98.7 FM

Albany, Georgia

102.9 FM

Atlanta, Georgia

1010 AM

Auburn

94.3 FM

Alexander City

97.5 FM

Andalusia

93.7 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

99.3 FM

Bainbridge, Georgia

930 AM

Birmingham

100.5 FM

Centre

100.5 FM

Centre

990 AM

Columbus, Georgia

102.9 FM

Cullman

92.1 FM

Cullman

98.3 FM

Demopolis

106.5 FM

Dothan

102.5 FM

Eufaula

102.9 FM

Evergreen

101.1 FM

Flomaton

105.1 FM

Florence

94.9 FM

Foley

92.5 FM

Foley

1310 AM

Fort Payne

100.9 FM

Fort Payne

1250 AM

Gadsden

1350 AM

Greenville

94.3 FM

Hackleburg

95.5 FM

Huntsville

100.3 FM

Jasper

88.5 FM

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

106.5 FM

Oxford

92.7 FM

LaGrange, Georgia

102.3 FM

Macon, Georgia

102.9 FM

Mobile

106.5 FM

Montgomery

92.3 FM

Moulton

97.9 FM

Panama City, Florida

104.3 FM

Pensacola, Florida

105.1 FM

Roanoke

102.3 FM

Scottsboro

1050 AM

Selma

1490 AM

Spartanburg, SC

1530 AM

Sylacauga

100.3 FM

Sylacauga

1290 AM

Thomasville

95.5 FM

Troy

970 AM

Tuscaloosa

100.5 FM

Vernon

100.7 FM

Vernon

1380 AM

