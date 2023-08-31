How to listen to Auburn football this season
Nothing beats a Saturday listening to Auburn Sports Network’s all-day coverage of Auburn Tigers football in the fall.
This season’s lineup within the Auburn Sports Network changes slightly, as Andy Burcham will be joined by former Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell in the color analyst’s chair. Campbell replaces Stan White after he served in the role since 2001.
Another former Tiger joins the crew this season as well. Former Auburn linebacker Will Herring joins Ronnie Brown as a sideline reporter, which brings another perspective to the broadcast.
Weekly coverage of Auburn football from Auburn Sports Network begins Thursday nights at 6 p.m. CT for Tiger Talk. Andy Burcham and Brad Law will be joined weekly by head coach Hugh Freeze and other in-season coaches to preview the weekend’s action.
Gameday coverage begins with the Tiger Tailgate Show three hours before kickoff and will end with postgame interviews with players and coaches. From beginning to end, Auburn Sports Network provides seven hours of coverage on football game days.
Find your nearest Auburn Sports Network affiliate below.
Abbeville
98.7 FM
Albany, Georgia
102.9 FM
Atlanta, Georgia
1010 AM
Auburn
94.3 FM
Alexander City
97.5 FM
Andalusia
93.7 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
99.3 FM
Bainbridge, Georgia
930 AM
Birmingham
100.5 FM
Centre
100.5 FM
Centre
990 AM
Columbus, Georgia
102.9 FM
Cullman
92.1 FM
Cullman
98.3 FM
Demopolis
106.5 FM
Dothan
102.5 FM
Eufaula
102.9 FM
Evergreen
101.1 FM
Flomaton
105.1 FM
Florence
94.9 FM
Foley
92.5 FM
Foley
1310 AM
Fort Payne
100.9 FM
Fort Payne
1250 AM
Gadsden
1350 AM
Greenville
94.3 FM
Hackleburg
95.5 FM
Huntsville
100.3 FM
Jasper
88.5 FM
Ocean Springs, Mississippi
106.5 FM
Oxford
92.7 FM
LaGrange, Georgia
102.3 FM
Macon, Georgia
102.9 FM
Mobile
106.5 FM
Montgomery
92.3 FM
Moulton
97.9 FM
Panama City, Florida
104.3 FM
Pensacola, Florida
105.1 FM
Roanoke
102.3 FM
Scottsboro
1050 AM
Selma
1490 AM
Spartanburg, SC
1530 AM
Sylacauga
100.3 FM
Sylacauga
1290 AM
Thomasville
95.5 FM
Troy
970 AM
Tuscaloosa
100.5 FM
Vernon
100.7 FM
Vernon
1380 AM
Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__