Listen again: The Making Of Mikel

Arsenal are still in with a chance of winning their first Premier League title in 20 years, with the final day of the season fast approaching.

Manager Mikel Arteta will need a slip-up by mentor Pep Guardiola's Manchester City if the Gunners are to become champions once more.

Before the season finale, we revisit a BBC World Service documentary which was recorded last year called Arteta: The Making Of Mikel.

It features an interview with former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, who shared a bunk bed with Arteta while at Barcelona's La Masia, and says "he was born to be a manager".

"The education in Barcelona as a player and especially in his position it’s particularly strong, so it was only normal that those players in those positions they know more football than others, it’s simple as that," Reina continues.

