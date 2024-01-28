List of wide receivers at 2024 Senior Bowl

The Jets need wide receiver help. There is no question about that. Garrett Wilson needs a running mate. Fortunately, they’ll have a chance to check out plenty of talent in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl.

This group includes a pair of receivers who were part of both of Georgia’s national championships as well as Christian McCaffrey’s brother. Coaching the wide receivers in Mobile are Cardinals wide receivers coach Connor Senger and Browns wide receivers coach Callie Brownson.

Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane

Sep 2, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson (4) reacts to scoring touchdown against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a catch and runs for touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) catches a pass while defended by Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough (2) during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) stands on the field during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Louisville’s Jamari Thrash scores a touchdown against Notre Dame game at L & N Stadium.

Oct. 7, 2023

Jordan Whittington, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington (13) celebrates a catch for a first down during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) catches the ball during the warm ups against the North Alabama Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Baker, Central Florida

Dec 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Javon Baker (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Dec 18, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) runs the ball against Old Dominion Monarchs linebacker Koa Naotala (47) during the first quarter at Charlotte 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) scores on a 57-yard touchdown reception against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second half of the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Dec 26, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; Rice Owls wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (10) runs with the ball against the Texas State Bobcats in the first quarter at Gerald J Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) catches a pass against LSU Tigers safety Andre’ Sam (14) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brenden Rice, USC

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) runs after a catch against UCLA Bruins defensive back John Humphrey (6) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Nov 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) after a touchdown catch in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs the ball around Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton (7) during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire