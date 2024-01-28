List of wide receivers at 2024 Senior Bowl
The Jets need wide receiver help. There is no question about that. Garrett Wilson needs a running mate. Fortunately, they’ll have a chance to check out plenty of talent in Mobile, Alabama at the Senior Bowl.
This group includes a pair of receivers who were part of both of Georgia’s national championships as well as Christian McCaffrey’s brother. Coaching the wide receivers in Mobile are Cardinals wide receivers coach Connor Senger and Browns wide receivers coach Callie Brownson.