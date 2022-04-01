List of Vikings free agents who remain unsigned
Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah never promised to keep everyone, but he did say the 2022 season wouldn’t be a complete tearing down and rebuilding of the roster.
The Vikings dipped their toe in the free agency frenzy in acquiring Za’Darius Smith, Chandon Sullivan and Harrison Phillips. If you thought Hulkamania ran wild, you should have seen SKOL nation after the Smith signing.
The Vikings have also boosted their offensive line depth, along with re-signing star cornerback Patrick Peterson, Tye Smith and backup quarterback Sean Mannion.
Several notable Vikings players have already signed deals with other teams, including tight end Tyler Conklin and safety Xavier Woods.
However, there are a slew of players that still remain unsigned, including some starters. Here’s a list of Vikings free agents that are still available.
OLB Anthony Barr
DT Sheldon Richardson
G Rashod Hill
RB Wayne Gallman
WR Chad Beebe
TE Chris Herndon
DE Eddie Yarbrough
