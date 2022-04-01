List of Vikings free agents who remain unsigned

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah never promised to keep everyone, but he did say the 2022 season wouldn’t be a complete tearing down and rebuilding of the roster.

The Vikings dipped their toe in the free agency frenzy in acquiring Za’Darius Smith, Chandon Sullivan and Harrison Phillips. If you thought Hulkamania ran wild, you should have seen SKOL nation after the Smith signing.

The Vikings have also boosted their offensive line depth, along with re-signing star cornerback Patrick Peterson, Tye Smith and backup quarterback Sean Mannion.

Several notable Vikings players have already signed deals with other teams, including tight end Tyler Conklin and safety Xavier Woods.

However, there are a slew of players that still remain unsigned, including some starters. Here’s a list of Vikings free agents that are still available.

OLB Anthony Barr

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DT Sheldon Richardson

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

G Rashod Hill

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

CB Mackensie Alexander

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

WR Dede Westbrook

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

DE Everson Griffen

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

RB Wayne Gallman

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chad Beebe

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

TE Chris Herndon

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

DE Eddie Yarbrough

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

