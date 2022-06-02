The list of upcoming official visits for Auburn

On Wednesday, 2023 offensive tackle Ian Geffrard announced that he would be visiting the Plains from June 3rd-5th. It will be his first official visit since being offered in August of 2021. It will be the third trip that he has taken overall to Auburn.

Geffrard is regarded as a three-star according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and 350 pounds. Geffrard attends Whitefield Academy in Mableton, Georgia. Several programs that have offered him thus far are Mississippi State, West Virginia, North Carolina, Texas, and Arkansas.

As it stands, the Tigers only have two commitments in their 2023 recruiting class. The two are four-stars Bradyn Joiner and Terrance Love. Joiner, an offensive guard, is the lone offensive lineman in the Tigers class thus far. It is evident that the coaching staff is in search of some protection off the edge. The staff has offered 23 offensive tackles in the class and several of them have already made visits to the Plains. Now, it appears that the Georgia native has become a priority.

Geffrard isn’t the only high-priority target coming to Auburn. The full list of visits coming this weekend:

Jaiden Ausberry, Linebacker

Ian Geffrard, Offensive Tackle

Jamaal Jarrett, Offensive Tackle

Keyon Brown, Wide Receiver

Brock Glenn, Quarterback

Top 2023 Pro-Style QB @Brock1Glenn with the DOT. Kid is special. pic.twitter.com/yMFAr3kHkS — QB Country Memphis (@QBC_Memphis) May 30, 2022

Tyre Young, Cornerback

