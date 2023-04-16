List of transfer portal targets for Notre Dame

Notre Dame had a horrible 2022-23 season, but no matter what happened, 2023-24 was going to present a challenge. Having barely enough returning players just to to be able to play 5-on-5 is a problem no program ever wants to deal with. Yet that’s where the Irish are after half the previous roster was made up of graduate students and two of their three incoming freshmen de-committed after Mike Brey announced his departure.

The good news is the transfer portal is more active than ever before. Say what you will about what NIL has done to college sports, but new coach Micah Shrewsberry has to be grateful that it has allowed the equivalent of free agency. With only Markus Burton on the horizon, he’ll have to bandage up the Irish’s problems with transfers until he has one or two recruiting classes under his belt.

Nathan Erbach of the “Golden Homers” podcast has done a good job of tracking the existing college players who might make South Bend their home next season. Here are the players who reportedly have been connected to the Irish so far, a few of which either are about to visit campus or already have:

Joseph Girard III, guard, Syracuse

Notre Dame sets up in-home visit with Syracuse transfer guard Joseph Girard III

Feb 28, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) handles the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 stats: 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists a game; .403 field-goal percentage; .381 3-point field-goal percentage; .857 free-throw percentage

DeMarr Langford, guard, Boston College

Mar 8, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Boston College Eagles guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Dontrez Styles (3) defend in the first half of the second round at Greensboro Coliseum. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 stats: 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists a game; .442 field-goal percentage; .263 3-point field-goal percentage; .714 free-throw percentage

Brandon Newman, guard, Purdue

Mar 11, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) reacts after scoring against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at United Center. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 stats: 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists a game; .362 field-goal percentage; .310 3-point field-goal percentage; .745 free-throw percentage

Kebba Njie, forward, Penn State

Mar 16, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Kebba Njie (3) shoots the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 stats: 3.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists a game; .520 field-goal percentage; .200 3-point field-goal percentage; .595 free-throw percentage

Austin Nunez, guard, Arizona State

Jan 26, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Austin Nunez (2) puts up a layup against Washington Huskies forward Keion Brooks (1) during overtime at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 stats: 4.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists a game; .415 field-goal percentage; .377 3-point field-goal percentage; .818 free-throw percentage

Julian Roper II, guard, Northwestern

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 11: Julian Roper II #5 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates a three pointer against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 11, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2022-23 stats: 4.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists a game; .453 field-goal percentage; .421 3-point field-goal percentage; .455 free-throw percentage

