List of top NFL WRs does not help Courtland Sutton’s bid for a raise

Denver Broncos wide receiver is set to earn $13.5 million this season, a salary which ranks 29th at his position in 2024. ESPN has reported that Sutton is seeking a raise in the $15-$16 million range. Such an increase would rank 26th this fall and 19th in 2025 (even with Jerry Jeudy that year).

It’s understandable that Sutton wants a raise. He’s coming off a career-year with 10 touchdown catches last season and his contract has just $2 million guaranteed this season and no guarantees next year. It’s also understandable that the Broncos have been reluctant to give him a raise.

Sutton will turn 29 this season and he has only topped 1,000 receiving yards in a single season once in his career. Denver has limited salary cap space available and big contract extensions are on deck for guard Quinn Meinerz and cornerback Pat Surtain.

Another knock against Sutton is Jarrett Bailey’s recent wide receiver rankings on Touchdown Wire. Bailey ranked the top 32 receivers in the NFL and Sutton did not make the list. Granted, those are the rankings of just one pundit, but it’s hard to make a case for Sutton being an elite WR. (Sutton was named an honorable mention.)

Perhaps the Broncos will eventually give in and revise Sutton’s contract, but the two sides are stuck in a standoff at the moment. With a salary cap hit north of $17 million this year, Sutton seems unlikely to get a big raise.

