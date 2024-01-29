List of tight ends at 2024 Senior Bowl

Tight ends are becoming more and more important in the NFL. Just ask the four teams that played on Championship Sunday. All have great pass-catching tight ends. The Jets have a nice one in Tyler Conklin and an up-and-coming one in Jeremy Ruckert.

The Senior Bowl will feature six tight ends hoping to become the next key offensive piece for a team. Here are the six tight ends that will be in Mobile, Alabama, coached by Denver’s Zack Grossi and Logan Kilgore.

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Jaheim Bell, Florida State tight end

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State tight end

Jared Wiley, TCU

Jared Wiley, TCU tight end

AJ Barner, Michigan

AJ Barner, Michigan tight end

Theo Johnson, Penn State

Theo Johnson, Penn State tight end

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota tight end

