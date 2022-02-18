The list of teams affected by CFP’s expansion decision

On Friday, the College Football Playoff committee announced there would be no expansion to the playoff field. After months of discussions surrounding a field that could expand to eight or even 12 teams, nothing came of it.

“The Board of Managers has accepted a recommendation from the Management Committee to continue the current four-team playoff for the next four years, as called for in the CFP’s original 12-year plan. At the same time, the Board expects the Management Committee to continue its discussions of a new format that would go into effect for the 2026-27 season,” the report stated.

“Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative. I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.”

With the big question of who would benefit most from the expansion, we are left wanting more teams for a true playoff. At this point, it feels more like a College Football Invitational. There are arguments to be made for and against having more teams involved.

The negative impact of Friday’s decision has to do with the teams that have yet to make it to the annual tournament. The lower tier teams at the Power Five level. Not to mention the Group of Five, although Cincinnati finally broke through in 2021.

Here are the top teams that will be impacted most by this decision.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Fighting Irish make the list due to not being in a Power Five conference. In the 2020 pandemic season, they were part of the ACC and it helped propel them into the CFP. It wasn’t their first run at the title but playing a full Power Five schedule with wins over North Carolina and Clemson helped the resume. They can’t afford slip-ups like losing to Cincinnati in 2021 if they expect to be one of the final four on a consistent basis. Not having a conference or a conference title game is a detriment to their success.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Last year the Cincinnati Bearcats finally broke through with a flawless run through the 2021 season until they met Alabama in the CFP semifinal. What did it take for them to get there? Clemson was down. Oklahoma took a step back. It could be an easier path once they finally join the Big 12 Conference but while they remain in the Group of Five, they need everything to fall perfectly to get into the dance.

Non-Clemson ACC teams

There is one clear frontrunner in the ACC, the Clemson Tigers. The conference had three teams with double-digit wins but none of which made it to the final four. Clemson had a down year by their standards and it cost the ACC a shot at the title. For the conference to be in contention, it likely has to come from the Tigers, the rest of the ACC hasn’t shown the ability to get there just yet.

Texas A&M Aggies

During the 2020 pandemic season, Texas A&M was right there in the running for the CFP but fell short as they landed at No. 5 in the final rankings. The reason for being held out was their loss to Alabama. The following season they finally took down the Crimson Tide but lost to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and LSU. They have to be perfect in the SEC West. Even with their win over Alabama, they still represented the West in the title game. Jimbo Fisher has his work cut out for him to be perfect.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma makes this list for two reasons. For starters losing Lincoln Riley to the USC Trojans. The other is their future in the SEC. During the tenure of Riley, the team made it more often than they didn’t. The team is taking a step back in 2022 with so many losses to the NFL draft and transfer portal. The Sooners will still be a tough out in the Big 12 but can they do enough to hold off Baylor and Oklahoma State, who rose to the top last year?

Oregon Ducks

Last year felt like a great opportunity for the Ducks to get into the four-team tournament, especially after the early-season win at Ohio State. The one thing that couldn’t happen, did. Oregon lost two games to Utah which dropped them considerably. With the lack of strength in the Pac-12 Conference, they must be perfect.

USC Trojans

Much like the situation surrounding the Ducks, USC was also impacted by the decision to keep it to four teams. The Trojans are hoping to jump back into the race with the addition of Lincoln Riley. They added several top players through the transfer portal with former Oklahoma stars Caleb Williams and Mario Williams. Still, the Trojans must be perfect for the Pac-12 to be seen as a strong conference in football once again. A one-loss team in the conference is likely locked into a Rose Bowl bid and on the outside of the CFP.

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State was another one of those schools that have been to the playoffs like Oregon, and they got off to a hot start. After starting 8-0, the Spartans fell to Purdue and Ohio State in the span of three weeks. Given how stacked the Big Ten East is, their path is increasingly difficult and would likely need to run the table. An 11-1 non-championship season would likely leave them out of the tournament.

Central Florida Knights

During the 2017-18 run, UCF proved to be one of the best teams in college football that wasn’t in contention for the playoffs. Their first loss came to the Joe Burrow-led LSU Tigers in the 2018 Fiesta Bowl. Until they officially move to the Big 12 Conference, you can lump them with Cincinnati in terms of needing everything to fall perfectly to make a run at the title. The decision to not expand the playoff hurts them more than most.

Texas Longhorns

Of course, we have the Texas Longhorns on this list. The history of the program in the post-Mack Brown era tells you that it has been tough sledding on the Forty Acres. Steve Sarkisian is heading into year two and looking to reload the talent level. It will be led by Quinn Ewers, but the issue for the Longhorns is losing to teams they shouldn’t. Not to mention, much like their rivals north of the Red River, going to the SEC will up the ante on the pressure. It won’t be impossible if they can get it rolling, the Longhorns just need to fix the defense to have a shot. With the lack of spots in the playoff, a season like 2018 will put them in the New Years Six and leave us wondering what if.

