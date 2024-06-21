A list of suitors has emerged for a Manchester City left-back

While attention in the transfer window is focused on who Manchester City may bring in this summer there are expected to be a host of exits from the world champions this summer. One of the players linked with an exit from the world champions is Sergio Gomez. Now it appears that a battle may take place for the signing of the Manchester City left-back.

There is no doubt that Sergio Gomez has the talent to succeed. It just appears to be a case of him not quite being good enough to make it at Manchester City. That isn’t a knock on the talent of the Manchester City left-back his path to more opportunities is blocked by players such as Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake who are preferred at left-back by Pep Guardiola. The development of Gomez would be better served by regular first-team opportunities. With that in mind, it appears that a transfer battle to sign Sergio Gomez may be taking shape.

A report from Mundo Deportivo which was relayed by Sport Witness suggests that Real Sociedad are interested in signing Sergio Gomez. But Mundo Deportivo adds that the La Liga side prefers to sign Gomez in a loan deal with an option to buy. It is also reported that Real Sociedad does not intend to meet Manchester City’s asking price for Sergio Gomez. Furthermore, the report adds that AC Milan are also interested in signing the Manchester City left-back. The Serie A giants are willing to meet City’s demands to sign the Spanish under-21 international.

But there may be another contender ready to emerge to sign Sergio Gomez. A new report suggests that Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the young left-back. A report from Deportes COPE Gipuzkoa claims that the Bundesliga giants have their eyes on the young left-back. New Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany knows Sergio Gomez well from his time managing Anderlecht.

There is also interest in Gomez from Real Betis and Roma. A report from Matteo Morreto which was relayed by Fabrizio Romano adds that Roma have also enquired about Sergio Gomez. Furthermore, Morreto reports that Real Betis are also interested in the Manchester City youngster.

Vincent Kompany and Bayern Munich are showing interest in #ManCity‘s Sergio Gomez, according to @DCGipuzkoa. — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 19, 2024

A three-way battle to sign Sergio Gomez is a benefit to Manchester City.

If a battle to sign Sergio Gomez does take place it is to Manchester City’s benefit. The champions will be keen to secure the best deal possible to sell the young defender. In the era of Financial Fair Play regulations and net spend being king City will be keen to maximise the transfer fee for Gomez. A transfer battle is City’s best bet for securing the best deal for the young defender.

There will be several departures from the world champions this summer. It appears that Sergio Gomez is going to be one. Where he ends up is now becoming a story to watch for as the champions begin to build their squad for the 24/25 season.