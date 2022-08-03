New list suggests Barry Odom could be a head coach again soon

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom worked his way up the ladder to become Missouri’s head football coach in 2016 and managed to win 25 games as the leader of the Tigers’ football program.

But, following the 2019 season, Missouri elected to go in another direction. Missouri’s decision to fire Odom worked out well for Arkansas, as new head coach Sam Pittman called upon Odom to serve as defensive coordinator for the Razorbacks.

Since taking over the defensive duties at Arkansas, the Razorbacks have seen improvement both on the field and in recruiting.

Because of Arkansas’ recent success, 247Sports believes that Odom could be in the running to take another head coaching job in the near future.

Riley Gates of 247Sports recently listed his picks of College football assistants who will soon be head coaches, with Odom checking in at No. 10 on the list. Gates believes that Odom will receive redemption sooner rather than later.

Odom impressed during his first year with the Razorbacks in 2020 and then decided to remain at Arkansas as coordinator for 2021, despite having interest from other schools. But it’s probably just a matter of time before Odom lands another head-coaching job, as he coached the 39th-ranked scoring defense, giving up just 22.9 points per game last year in the SEC. Odom was 25-25 in four seasons as Mizzou’s head coach and he coached the first top-10 defense in Mizzou history in 2015, his first season as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Odom will likely get a second chance soon.

Odom went 25-25 in three season’s as head coach at Missouri. During his tenure, Missouri won six or more games in three of those four seasons, and he led the Tigers to a bowl game twice.

