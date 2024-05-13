List of successful Illini freshmen keeps growing

May 13—Max Herendeen became the eighth Illinois golfer to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors when the award was announced at the end of April. Here's a look at what the other seven accomplished in their first season with the Illini, via Illinois beat writer

Scott Richey: James Lepp, 2002

Lepp won his first collegiate tournament in just his third attempt, tying teammate Geoff Lound for medalist honors at The Tillinghast — an event the Illini won as a team. The standout Canadian went on to finish third at the Big Ten championship and followed that up with a tie for 13th at the NCAA championship.

Patrick Nagle, 2003

Nagle turned 10 top-10 finishes in 13 tournaments into Third-Team All-American status to go with his Big Ten honors. The Pacifica, Calif., native was the runner-up in five events in his debut season for the Illini and tied the course record at Karsten Creek Golf Club during the NCAA championship.

Scott Langley, 2008

Langley got hot in the spring of his freshman season when he posted all three of his team-leading three top-10 finishes. That included a win at the Argonaut Invite (with a 65 in the second round), a runner-up at the Marshall Invitational and a fourth-place finish at the Big Ten championship.

Thomas Detry, 2013

Detry finished in the top 20 in eight of the 11 tournaments he played during his freshman season but saved his best golf for postseason play. After finishing in the top 10 just once during the regular season, he tied for eighth at the Big Ten championship and second at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Nick Hardy, 2015

Hardy's freshman season was strong at the start with four top-20 finishes in his first four fall tournaments and even stronger in the spring. That's where he finished as co-medalist at the Big Ten championship and sent Illinois to the semifinals of NCAA match play with a late birdie to beat UCLA.

Michael Feagles, 2017

Feagles' fall included a match-play win against Texas' Scottie Scheffler in the East Lake Cup semifinals to go with a pair of top five finishes. He was just as successful in the spring with six top-25 finishes, including two more in the top five.

Jerry Ji, 2020

Ji made a splash in his Illinois debut, shooting a then program-record 63 in the opening round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. The Hoofddorp, Netherlands, native went on to play in all six tournaments during the COVID-19 shortened season with three top-20 finishes and was second on the team in stroke average.