New list says Scott Frost on one of the hottest seats in football

Another day, another list putting Scott Frost on the hot seat, but just how hot is that seat compared to the other hot seat coaches in college football. CBS Sports has released its annual Hot Seat Rankings, and the numbers don’t lie. Released every year since 2016, the list has placed 35 different coaches on the hottest of seats, and of those 35 coaches, 23 have been fired.

Coaching changes happen every year. In just the last three years, 67 schools have hired a new head football coach. That’s 51% of Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly knowns as Division I) teams that have made a change on the sideline in the last three seasons. Last season alone saw 30 programs make a head coaching change, and the current turnover rate doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. In fact, we already have a coaching change for 2022 as UAB coach Bill Clark, unfortunately, had to resign on June 24th due to a deteriorating back condition.

We know the seat under Scott Frost is red hot right now, but where does he stack up against his fellow hot-seat coaches? Scroll below and see. I don’t think you’ll be surprised.

Marcus Arroyo - UNLV (Record: 2-16)

What does CBS Sports say…

“But 2-16 after two seasons stands out for all the wrong reasons. The Rebels have had two winning records this century and none in the last eight years.”

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Spavital - Texas State (Record: 9-27)

What does CBS Sports say…

“Spavital made headlines last year when he went with an all-transfer portal approach in recruiting. It worked to a degree with the wins doubling from two to four, but the Bobcats haven’t had a winning season since 2014.”

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Taggart - Florida Atlantic (Record: 10-11)

What does CBS Sports say…

“Taggart, 45, hasn’t held a job for more than two years since 2015, and he’s seven games below .500 in his career. The 2021 season ended with a four-game losing streak, and the staff has been redone. On either side of his 7-5 season at Oregon are a 40-45 record at Western Kentucky and South Florida plus a 19-23 record at Florida State and FAU.”

Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Collins - Georgia Tech (Record: 9-25)

What does CBS Sports say…

“The Yellow Jackets are 9-25 in Collins’ three seasons. He has beaten just seven Power Five teams during his tenure. There were three losses last year by 30+ points. Complicating matters was losing leading rusher/kickoff returner Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama in the transfer portal.”

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dino Babers - Syracuse (Record: 29-43)

What does CBS Sports say…

“At one time, Babers was one of the nation’s brightest spread offense minds. Now, only one of his six Syracuse teams have finished above eighth in ACC scoring. AD John Wildhack says Babers is not on the hot seat. That was before the ACC freaked out amid conference realignment.”

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Harsin - Auburn (Record: 6-7)

What does CBS Sports say…

“For a couple of weeks in February, it looked like Harsin had lost his job. In the end, it was JABA — Just Auburn Being Auburn. Something tells me, none of it would have happened had Auburn been able to hold against Alabama.”

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Herm Edwards - Arizona State (Record: 25-18)

What does CBS Sports say…

“Edwards is 25-18 as CEO-coach, not bad but not good when combined with a languishing NCAA investigation over prospects reportedly brought in during the COVID-19 dead period. President Michael Crow has backed Edwards, instead blaming departed assistants for the alleged wrongdoing.”

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Frost - Nebraska (Record: 15-29)

What does CBS Sports say…

“The .341 winning percentage is the lowest for a Nebraska coach since Bill Jennings (1957-61). Frost is a good guy who was destined for greatness at his school … until he wasn’t. That makes this the No. 1 hot seat to monitor.”

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

